US Tries To Involve Allies In Containment Of China Via NATO Mechanisms - Russia's Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United States is trying to attract allies to containing China through NATO mechanisms, this was manifested by Brussels quite definitely, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"It is also obvious that the United States is trying ” through NATO mechanisms ” to attract allies to its line of containing China.

This has manifested itself in Brussels quite definitely," Grushko said.

At the end of the first day of the videoconference of the alliance's defense ministers, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO's 2010 strategic concept needs to be updated, since the situation has changed, it does not take into account the rise of China and the deterioration of relations with Russia. Before the meeting, a Pentagon spokesperson said that Russia posed a threat to all members of the alliance, including the United States.

