US Tries To Negate Good Results Of Russia-Africa Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Tries to Negate Good Results of Russia-Africa Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Under the pretext of increasing the transparency of public institutions in Africa, the US State Department finances the search for "the Kremlin's hand" in the spirit of a "witch hunt", trying to negate good results of the Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Moscow drew attention to the State Department's allocation of grants to journalists, as well as educational institutions and NGOs of African countries to counter the alleged Russian propaganda.

"This is just, of course, a jesuitizing approach. Under the pretext of increasing the transparency of state institutions and increasing the stability of the judicial system on the African continent, funding is allocated to find 'the Kremlin's hand' in the spirit of a real classic witch hunt," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We see in this Washington's desire to stop the positive social and political background in relations between our country and the region, which became especially evident following the results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. It seems that the United States deliberately feeds anti-Russian publications in a number of African media and tries to portray our country as a destabilizing force, "she said.

Africa Russia Washington Sochi United States Media

