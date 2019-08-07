UrduPoint.com
US Tries To Pull Russia Into Arms Race By Withdrawing From INF Treaty - Russian Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

By withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the United States was trying to goad Russia into a serious arms race,a Russian lawmaker representing Crimea, Sergei Tsekov, told Sputnik radio on Wednesday

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, banned all short-medium (310-620 miles) and intermediate (620-3,420 miles) range ground-launched missiles.

"Unfortunately, they [the United States] are trying to pull us into a serious arms race. This is connected to the abrogation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. It looks like they will abrogate the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty] as well.

This is what everything seems to be heading to," Tsekov said.

According to the lawmaker, the United States wants to provide its defense industry with additional military contracts by exiting such treaties.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2, citing alleged Russian violations of the treaty as an excuse, along with the reluctance of other countries, including China, to join it.

The decision caused considerable criticism from Russia and other countries.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has mentioned a possibility for a new arms control treaty in the future.

