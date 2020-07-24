UrduPoint.com
US Tries To Push Competitors, Including Huawei, From IT Market Via Foul Methods - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:47 AM

The United States is trying to oust competitors, including China's Huawei, from the high-tech market using non-market methods, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United States is trying to oust competitors, including China's Huawei, from the high-tech market using non-market methods, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States imposed visa restrictions on employees of Chinese technology companies, including Huawei, for alleged involvement in human rights violations.

"We drew attention to the statement of the US Secretary of State, Mr. Pompeo, of July 15, about the prohibition of the entry into the US territory for high-ranking employees of the well-known IT giant Huawei, as well as a number of the company's counterparties. If all this, all these materials, data were compared with the concern of the US side regarding the actions of the same China in the cyberspace, well, for example, ten years ago, no one would have believed it," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"They, I mean Chinese companies, are accused of completely ridiculous things that have nothing to do with commercial activities, for example, actions to impose censorship, persecution of dissidents, establishing total control over citizens, illegally collecting their personal data, and so on. It seems that Washington is set to use non-market, extraterritorial methods of ousting a strong competitor in the high-tech sector and resorts to deliberately forbidden methods in its efforts," she added.

