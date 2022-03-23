US Tries to Shift Blame for Fuel Price Crisis at Home to Moscow - Senior Russian Official

The United States is trying to shift the blame for a fuel price crisis in the country to Russia, but Moscow has nothing to do with it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

In early March, Washington announced a ban on the import of Russian oil and a number of other energy products, which prompted a rise in fuel prices in the country.

"Since the beginning of the year, there has been a 19% growth. At the same time, the share of Russian energy resources in the United States is only 3% of Russian exports. However, our partners are trying to shift their problems associated with rising prices onto Russia. Although, it is obvious that our country has nothing to do with this crisis," Novak told lawmakers.