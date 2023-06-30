Open Menu

US Tries To Temporarily Freeze Ukrainian Conflict, Gain Time For New Arms Supplies- Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States is trying to temporarily freeze the conflict in Ukraine and gain some time to supply more weapons to Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"My assessment is that they (Americans) are trying to temporarily freeze this conflict, achieve some kind of ceasefire and gain time to pump Ukraine with arms again, create a new military infrastructure, hand it new lethal long-range weapons," Lavrov told reporters.

