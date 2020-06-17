US Troop Cuts May Prompt Germany to Reduce Tensions With Russia - Veteran Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that he was cutting US troops in Germany by almost one third may prompt Berlin to improve relations with Russia and reduce tensions in Europe, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

"One possible outcome of Trump's troop redeployments is more active German diplomacy aimed at a reduction of tensions," Freeman said on Tuesday. "The real question is what adjustments, if any, Germany will decide to pursue in its relations with Russia to further reduce the danger of conflict."

Trump said he was cutting US troop numbers stationed in Germany by 10,000 to a new low of 25,000.

Freeman pointed out that Germany was more likely to turn to diplomacy to reduce tensions rather than invest in any serious unilateral military buildup.

"One possible outcome of Trump's troop redeployments is more active German diplomacy aimed at a reduction of tensions in Ukraine. Diplomacy that mitigates or eliminates threats can be as effective a boost to defense as increased defense budgets," he said.

However, in the long term, the withdrawal of some US forces will compel Germany to upgrade its own military capabilities, which it has let slide, Freeman noted.

"The logic is clear. As long as the United States was willing to make up for the inadequacies of European, including especially German, self-defense efforts, Europeans, including Germans, had no incentive to do anything but 'free ride,'" he said.

Freeman also cautioned that it was too soon to predict the ultimate consequences of this process but some developments were likely to be unexpected.

"The Germans will now have to address all these factors on their own rather than in partnership with America. Who knows what decisions they will make?" he said.

The moves were likely to lead to a more independent German policy that might create new diplomatic strains with its European partners, Freeman remarked.

"This move alters that equation even as it reduces US influence in Germany. The result, despite the continuing presence of US nuclear weapons on German soil, will be a German defense posture that is less linked to that of the United States. This will not be welcomed by the smaller countries in Europe," he said.

Those smaller nations had always relied upon the United States to offset German weight in European decision making, Freeman said.

Trump had compounded uncertainty and confusion by announcing his troop cuts suddenly without discussing them thoroughly either with the German government or with the military and foreign policy bureaucracies in Washington, Freeman observed.

"This decision was apparently made without the active involvement of the US military, the foreign policy apparatus, the Congress, or consultations with the Germans. A far better way ... would have been to work with the Germans to phase up their role in their own defense as the US role was phased down," he said.

Washington policymakers still had not addressed the anomaly that, 75 years after the Nazi collapse, the United States has yet either to remove or right-size the remnants of its occupation forces from Germany, Freeman commented.

"President Trump seems to see defense spending as the key indicator of defense effectiveness but other factors - will, organizations, training, readiness - are the true measures of this," he said.

The force reduction was driven almost entirely by US domestic politics, Freeman noted.

"It is a move by President Trump to implement the rebalancing of alliance burdens he promised during his 2016 campaign but had been unable to fulfill due to institutional resistance in Washington," he said.

However, there was no serious threat of war on the European continent between Germany and any other great power, including Russia, Freeman concluded.