UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troop Pullout Highly Unlikely Despite Iraqi Parliament's Decision - Kurdish Party

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:01 PM

US Troop Pullout Highly Unlikely Despite Iraqi Parliament's Decision - Kurdish Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The US troop withdrawal from Iraq would be highly problematic, despite the Iraqi parliament vote, since it would require the country to pay Washington unaffordable compensation, with the process likely to take much time, Khoshavi Babakr, a representative of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party in Russia, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops from the country after a drone attack ordered by US President Donald Trump killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport. Trump, in turn, threatened Iraq with "sanctions," saying that US troops will not leave unless Baghdad pays back for his country's "very extraordinarily expensive airbase" located there. On Wednesday, the US-Iranian tensions took a new turn as Tehran fired missiles at two American bases in Iraq in revenge for Soleimani's killing.

"The Iraqi parliament's resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country has no binding force, [it is] only a recommendation.

In addition, the incumbent Iraqi government is considered to be a caretaker and has no right to decide on such issues," Babakr said.

The termination of the US-Iraqi military cooperation agreement, he went on, will require from Baghdad "meeting multiple conditions and paying large compensation, which is a very difficult task for Iraq."

"Only compensation in the case of such an initiative by Iraq totals up to $1 trillion. And after the termination of the agreement, the US has the right to withdraw its forces within a year. That is only what lies on the surface," the politician stated.

In addition, Iraq greatly depends on the US economically and financially, he said, pointing to the falling exchange rate of the Iraqi Dinar.

Moreover, Iraqi airspace is "controlled by coalition aircraft," and abandoning this help will "plunge Iraq into chaos," according to Babakr.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Resolution Exchange Russia Washington Parliament Vote Threatened Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Sunday All From Government Agreement Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

12 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

15 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

33 minutes ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

41 minutes ago

Senate approves three bills for extension in tenur ..

44 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hotels host highest ever guest numbers

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.