US Troop Who Wanted to Join Azov Battalion Charged in Bomb-Making Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The United States has charged US troop Jarrett Smith, who wanted to join the Azov Battalion in Ukraine, with sharing bomb-making information over social media, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"A soldier stationed at Fort Riley was charged in Federal court here today with sending over social media instructions for making bombs," the release said. "Smith said... he was interested in traveling to the Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group called the Azov Batallion."

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the release said.

The Azov Battalion, a right-wing nationalist paramilitary group, has been widely accused of committing war crimes in Donbas.