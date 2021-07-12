UrduPoint.com
US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan Too Hasty, Soldiers Leave Equipment Behind - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan is too hasty as soldiers leave a lot of machinery and equipment behind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The Americans made a lot of things to understand over the 20 years of their presence in Afghanistan, starting with the declaration of the victory of democracy and ending with such a rather hasty withdrawal, abandoning a huge amount of equipment and other equipment," Lavrov said during a press conference.

