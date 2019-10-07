US Troops Begin Withdrawing From North Syria - Erdogan

US troops began pulling out from North Syria, as Ankara is planning to launch an anti-terrorist operation in the area, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) US troops began pulling out from North Syria, as Ankara is planning to launch an anti-terrorist operation in the area, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

Erdogan and US President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed the establishment of a safe zone in the north of Syria, after Ankara's announcement that it would launch an operation in the neighboring country, east of the Euphrates River, in the coming days.

The United States will not "support or be involved in" Turkey's operation, the White House said after the two leaders' phone talks.

"The US withdrawal began in the evening [on Sunday] after the conversation with US President Donald Trump. Trump had ordered the pullout earlier. They were a little late. We are constantly in touch with the US. And we will arrive [in the north of Syria] at some point because the terrorist threat is unacceptable to us," Erdogan told reporters.