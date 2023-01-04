US Troops Escort 60 Trucks of Looted Syrian Oil, Grain to Iraq - Reports

US troops were seen escorting trucks filled with Syrian oil and wheat to neighboring Iraq from the occupied northeastern territories on Wednesday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported

The news agency cited local sources in Al-Hasakah Governorate as saying that 36 tanker trucks had been driven to US bases in northern Iraq through the illegal al-Mahmoudiya crossing.

A further 24 trucks of oil and wheat stolen from the al-Jazira region in eastern Syria were seen entering Iraq at Al-Walid border crossing, the outlet cited its sources as saying.

Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mikdad has estimated damage sustained by the country's oil and gas industry during 11 years of war at $107 billion. He said Damascus would seek reparations from the United States, which controls Syria's resources-rich territories in the north and northeast.