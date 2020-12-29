UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troops In Europe Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines Shots - Army

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Troops in Europe Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines Shots - Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The US Army announced on Monday that it has started vaccinating service members deployed oversees belonging to the European Command against the novel coronavirus.

"US Army Health Clinics in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr and Vilseck [Germany] conducted their first inoculations of healthcare workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 28, 2020," the announcement said.

Initial vaccinations are limited to healthcare workers and first responders but will expand to larger groups of servicemen over the next several months, the announcement added.

The United States has authorized two vaccines - from the bio-tech companies Pfizer and Moderna - to conduct an ongoing mass immunization against the coronavirus. Each is administered in two shots with an interval of several weeks required between them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that more than million Americans have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Army United States 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

8 minutes ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

8 minutes ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

1 hour ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

11 minutes ago

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid ..

11 minutes ago

Free medical camp held

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.