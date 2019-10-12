UrduPoint.com
US Troops In Saudi Arabia Belie Trump Claim To End 'Forever War' In Syria - Lawmaker

US Troops in Saudi Arabia Belie Trump Claim to End 'Forever War' in Syria - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) US troop deployments to Saudi Arabia contradict President Donald Trump's claim to have ended the "forever war" by withdrawing American forces from northern Syria and allowing Turkish troops to invade, House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said in a press release.

"In less than a week's time, the President managed to allow the Turks to displace tens of thousands of people in Syria, further destabilizing the region, while promising to deploy an additional two thousand troops to Saudi Arabia," Smith said on Friday.

The Saudi deployment "does not bring us any closer to peace or the end of American involvement in 'forever wars,'" Smith added.

Trump said earlier that he was ending one such "forever war" by pulling US troops out of Syria.

Both decisions, Smith said, reflect Trump's penchant for currying favor with authoritarian leaders of corrupt regimes - in Turkey and Saudi Arabia - and doing "untold harm to America's standing in the world" by failing to respect global partnerships and alliances.

As a result, Trump has further destabilized the region, Smith said.

US Defense Secretary Esper informed the Saudis of the latest deployment on Friday, which together with other deployments will add 3,000 forces authorized in the past month, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

At the same time, Trump appeared to retreat from his decision to let Turkey invade northern Syria, setting in motion a series of economic sanctions to punish Ankara for the incursion.

