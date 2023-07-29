US Troops in Ukraine Earning Bonus Hazard Pay of $7.50 Per Day - Documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States is paying military service members stationed in Ukraine an extra $7.50 a day in hazard pay, according to a US Defense Department memorandum.

The memorandum, which surfaced Thursday, designates Ukraine as an imminent danger pay (IDP) area.

"Military personnel (in Ukraine)... may be paid IDP at a rate of $225 for the entire month, prorated at $7.50 per day, retroactive to the effective date," the memorandum, the authenticity of which was confirmed by Military Times, said.

The memorandum lists April 24, 2022 as the effective date of the policy.

However, the US military is also reducing hardship duty pay-location for Ukraine from $150 to $100 per month in accordance with Pentagon financial management regulations on combined hazard pays, the memorandum added.

The memorandum is signed by acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Grier Martin.

The United States has confirmed it maintains a small presence at the US Embassy in Kiev.