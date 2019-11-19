US Troops Kidnap 2 Syrians From Their Home In Hasakah Province - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:04 PM
US troops have abducted two Syrians from their home in the northeastern Hasakah province, Syrian state-run media said Tuesday
US forces were deployed from a helicopter straight onto a house in the province's south and detained two brothers, the Al-Ikhbariya television channel claimed.
There was no immediate information on who the brothers were.
The United States announced troop pullout in October, shortly before the start of a Turkish cross-border offensive, but the US military said later that several hundred forces would stay behind in the northeast to secure oil fields.