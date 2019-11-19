US Troops Kidnap 2 Syrians From Their Home in Hasakah Province - Reports

US troops have abducted two Syrians from their home in the northeastern Hasakah province, Syrian state-run media said Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) US troops have abducted two Syrians from their home in the northeastern Hasakah province, Syrian state-run media said Tuesday.

US forces were deployed from a helicopter straight onto a house in the province's south and detained two brothers, the Al-Ikhbariya television channel claimed.

There was no immediate information on who the brothers were.

The United States announced troop pullout in October, shortly before the start of a Turkish cross-border offensive, but the US military said later that several hundred forces would stay behind in the northeast to secure oil fields.