UrduPoint.com

US Troops Kill 2 Armed Men At Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Chaos - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:32 PM

US Troops Kill 2 Armed Men at Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Chaos - Reports

US troops fatally shot two armed men at the international airport in Kabul on Monday, media cited an American official as saying, as the frenzied mass evacuation from Afghanistan continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US troops fatally shot two armed men at the international airport in Kabul on Monday, media cited an American official as saying, as the frenzied mass evacuation from Afghanistan continues.

An unnamed official was cited as saying by The Wall Street Journal that the armed men were shot as they approached US troops providing security during the evacuation of American nationals.

At least three Afghans were run over as they clang to a US air force jet on the tarmac, according to the same official. The WSJ also cited witnesses who saw three bloodied bodies, including that of a woman, lying outside the terminal building.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Same Women Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice ..

Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice Ahmed Sheikh as ad hoc SC judg ..

55 seconds ago
 Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afgha ..

Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afghan Authorities - Foreign Minist ..

57 seconds ago
 France Expends Ample Resources to Preserve Cultura ..

France Expends Ample Resources to Preserve Cultural Legacy in Afghanistan - Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Zambia's new president vows 'better' democracy aft ..

Zambia's new president vows 'better' democracy after landslide win

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls on Taliban, All Other Afghan Partie ..

Guterres Calls on Taliban, All Other Afghan Parties to Exercise Utmost Restraint

10 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls on All Afghan Parties to Provide Ac ..

Guterres Calls on All Afghan Parties to Provide Access for Humanitarian Aid Deli ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.