US Troops Kill 2 Armed Men at Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Chaos - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

US troops fatally shot two armed men at the international airport in Kabul on Monday, media cited an American official as saying, as the frenzied mass evacuation from Afghanistan continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US troops fatally shot two armed men at the international airport in Kabul on Monday, media cited an American official as saying, as the frenzied mass evacuation from Afghanistan continues.

An unnamed official was cited as saying by The Wall Street Journal that the armed men were shot as they approached US troops providing security during the evacuation of American nationals.

At least three Afghans were run over as they clang to a US air force jet on the tarmac, according to the same official. The WSJ also cited witnesses who saw three bloodied bodies, including that of a woman, lying outside the terminal building.