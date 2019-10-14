US troops on Monday pulled out of an air base located southeast of the border town of Kobane in northern Syria amid the Turkish incursion, the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen news channel reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) US troops on Monday pulled out of an air base located southeast of the border town of Kobane in northern Syria amid the Turkish incursion, the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen news channel reported.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of all US forces from Syria's north as Turkey pressed on with its offensive on Syrian Kurds.

Syrian state television reported that an estimated 260 troops of the United States and its coalition allies left northeastern Syria for Iraq on Thursday last week and this Monday.

Turkey began an operation last Wednesday to drive Kurdish militias away from its southern border in a bid to create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees could be moved.

The United States said it would step aside for the Turkish military action. The Syrian government has slammed the operation as occupation, while Russia warned Turkey against undermining peace process in Syria.