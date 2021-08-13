UrduPoint.com

US Troops Movements For Afghanistan Drawdown Underway - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US troop movement to support the withdrawal operation from Afghanistan has begun with 3 battalions preparing to move from their current locations to Kabul, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Troop movements, that we mentioned yesterday, are happening as we speak. Three battalions are preparing to move from their current locations in the Central Command Area of Responsibility to Kabul," Kirby said at a press briefing.

