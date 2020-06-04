WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US troops remain on alert outside the nation's capital amid ongoing unrest over the alleged murder of an African American man at the hands of police, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There is no change.

The active duty troops referred to remain on alert within the national capital region, but outside the District proper," the spokesperson said.

US media reported earlier, citing defense officials, that active-duty troops brought to the capital area in response to protests are returning to their bases. Nationwide protests erupted last week after George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, was allegedly murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota.