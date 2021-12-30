UrduPoint.com

US Troops Seized 17 Crates With Millions Of Dollars During Hussein's Arrest - Interpreter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 12:00 PM

US Troops Seized 17 Crates With Millions of Dollars During Hussein's Arrest - Interpreter

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The American military unit responsible for arresting former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein removed from the house he was hiding in at least 17 boxes containing millions of dollars, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the American military at the time told Sputnik.

"There was a cattle shed 300 meters (980 feet) across from the room where the president lived. This is based on the words of a soldier, since I was forbidden to approach the shed because of the increased security measures. He said that 17 huge crates were found in the cattle shed, they were gigantic and they contained Dollars - an estimated several million. There were also gold bars and jewelry, but in a separate box next to Hussein," the interpreter, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The crates were taken away in an unknown direction by the unit that stormed Hussein's house, and the Iraqis did not know where they were taken, nor the exact amount, nor where all the money finally ended up, according to the interpreter.

The only thing known is that there were more than 17 crates, and one of them could fit up to 9 million dollars, the interpreter noted.

Thursday, December 30, marks the 15th anniversary of the execution of Hussein after the US invasion of Iraq using a fabricated claim that the country was hiding weapons of mass destruction. The former Iraqi leader was captured on December 13, 2003, in what the Pentagon claimed was a vertical tunnel under a farmhouse where he was hiding. This was also fabricated, the interpreter said.

Related Topics

Pentagon Iraq Jewelry Money December Gold All From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for ..

Abu Dhabi to issue digital birth certificates for newborns

1 minute ago
 Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for ..

Shaheen Afridi commends PIHS over scholarships for deserving students

17 minutes ago
 PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd p ..

PM directs KPK CM for unit and discipline in 2nd phase of LG polls

33 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regiona ..

UAE Press: Al Houthis continue to threaten regional security

46 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million

46 minutes ago
 Kuwait reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.