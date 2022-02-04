US Troops Start Deploying to Europe Over Ukraine Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) About 2,000 US troops boarded military transport aircraft at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Thursday to deploy to NATO countries in Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis, CBS reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced plans to deploy an additional 2,000 troops from the US to Eastern Europe over the next few days. Most of the 2,000 troops will deploy to Poland, and some 1,000 troops stationed in Germany will relocate to Romania.