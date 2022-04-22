UrduPoint.com

US Troops To Arrive 'in Nanosecond' If Anyone Attempts To Occupy NATO Territory - Sherman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) American armed forces will arrive in an instant if anyone attempts to occupy the territory of a NATO member, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday.

"If there is an attempt to occupy NATO territory, our troops will be there in nanosecond," she said at a joint press conference with Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino in Brussels.

Earlier in April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is going to beef up military forces on its eastern flank in Europe as part of a fundamental reset.

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty provides for collective defense - if a NATO ally is the victim of a military attack, every other member of the alliance will consider it to be an act of violence against all members and take necessary action.

