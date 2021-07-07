US Troops to Be Out of Afghanistan by End of August

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end of next month, which is a little ahead of the September 11 deadline laid out by President Joe Biden, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

" The drawdown continues... We expect it to be complete by the end of August," Kirby said. "The withdrawal is on pace, and we will be out by the end of August, which is slightly ahead of what the President's original direction was."