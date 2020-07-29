US Troops to Begin Leaving Germany 'Within Weeks' - Esper

US forces will begin departing Germany within the next few weeks as part of the EUCOM plan to reposition almost 12,000 military personnel, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US forces will begin departing Germany within the next few weeks as part of the EUCOM plan to reposition almost 12,000 military personnel, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

"Our aim is to implement these moves as expeditiously as possible consistent with the principles I set forth from the beginning, particularly being fare to and taking care of our service members and their families. We could see some moves begin within weeks, others will take longer," Esper said.