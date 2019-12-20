US Troops to Remain in Syria Until Local Allies Can Control Islamic State - Esper

The United States will retain troops in Syria until its local allies can independently combat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), but in the long run Washington would seek to reallocate the troops to play a role in the for great power competition with China and Russia, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States will retain troops in Syria until its local allies can independently combat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ), but in the long run Washington would seek to reallocate the troops to play a role in the for great power competition with China and Russia , US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Friday.

"I think, we are there, as long we can ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS [Islamic State] or we get other allies and partners to step in and help offset us," Esper said in response to a question when the United States may pull out of Syria.

"The real metric for us is that the ISIS, its elements can be controlled by local police or security forces."

The United States has reduced its military presence in Syria, but continues day-to-day military operations there together with its principal ally there - the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Esper said his ultimate goal is to reduce the United States' presence in Syria and Afghanistan so that US troops can be either sent home for refitting and retraining or dispatched to the Indo-Pacific region to confront bigger challenges presented by China and Russia.