US Troops Will Continue Deployment At Border With Mexico - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:27 AM

US Troops Will Continue Deployment at Border With Mexico - Pentagon

US troops will continue their deployment on the border with Mexico regardless of the Biden administration's decision to terminate the Trump-era national emergency on the border, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US troops will continue their deployment on the border with Mexico regardless of the Biden administration's decision to terminate the Trump-era national emergency on the border, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"It won't have an immediate impact, that mission is funded through the rest of the year so I don't have any changes to that mission to readout as a result of the president's decision," Kirby told reporters when asked if the decision to end the 2019 national emergency had any implications on troop deployments on the border.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden informed Congress that he terminated the Trump administration's national emergency at the US southern border and halted the diversion of funds for the construction of new border wall.

Biden said it would be the policy of his administration "that no more American taxpayer Dollars be diverted to construct a border wall," adding that he had directed his team to conduct "a careful review" of all resources that have been redirected for that purpose.

More Stories From World

