US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Proves Pointlessness of Intervention - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan proves that military intervention and the policy of imposing one's values on other nations are doomed to failure, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

"The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan indicates that arbitrary military intervention in other countries, as well as the policy of imposing one's values and social systems on others, are doomed to failure," Wang said at a briefing.