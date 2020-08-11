US Troubled by Arrest of Hong Kong Businessman Jimmy Lai - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States is troubled by the arrest of Hong Kong businessman Jimmy Lai and urges China to repeal the national security law for Hong Kong, US National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien said.

"We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong businessman, publisher, and prominent pro-democracy advocate. Two of Jimmy's sons and several executives from his media company have also been arrested by Hong Kong authorities under the auspices of the national security law imposed by the Chinese Communist Party," O'Brien said in a statement.

He said Jimmy and his colleagues were powerful voices for the fundamental rights and liberties that Beijing had guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong, but now systematically attacked.

"These arrests are also a clear effort to intimidate pro-democracy and political opposition figures and suppress Hong Kong's free and independent media, which have played key roles in the city's character and success. We stand with Jimmy Lai and his sons and colleagues, and call on Beijing to repeal the national security law and restore Hong Kong's rule of law immediately," O'Brien said.