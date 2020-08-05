US Troubled by Libya Escalation, Calls for Ceasefire - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States is calling on all sides to the conflict in Libya to finalize the ceasefire under United Nations auspices and enable the country's oil corporation to resume its work, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To that end, we call on all parties - those responsible for the current escalation and those working to end it - to enable the National Oil Corporation to resume its vital work, with full transparency, and to implement a demilitarized solution for Sirte and al-Jufra, respect the UN arms embargo, and finalize a ceasefire under the UN-led 5+5 military talks," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said the United States is "deeply troubled" by the escalating conflict in Libya.

The United States opposes any foreign military involvement in Libya, including via the use of mercenaries and private military contractors, O'Brien added.

US President Donald Trump has discussed the situation in Libya with several world leaders over the last several weeks, O'Brien said.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. As of today, the east of the country is ruled by the elected parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), while the west is under the control of the Tripoli-based rival Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.