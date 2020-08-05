UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troubled By Libya Escalation, Calls For Ceasefire - National Security Adviser

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Troubled by Libya Escalation, Calls for Ceasefire - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States is calling on all sides to the conflict in Libya to finalize the ceasefire under United Nations auspices and enable the country's oil corporation to resume its work, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To that end, we call on all parties - those responsible for the current escalation and those working to end it - to enable the National Oil Corporation to resume its vital work, with full transparency, and to implement a demilitarized solution for Sirte and al-Jufra, respect the UN arms embargo, and finalize a ceasefire under the UN-led 5+5 military talks," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said the United States is "deeply troubled" by the escalating conflict in Libya.

The United States opposes any foreign military involvement in Libya, including via the use of mercenaries and private military contractors, O'Brien added.

US President Donald Trump has discussed the situation in Libya with several world leaders over the last several weeks, O'Brien said.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. As of today, the east of the country is ruled by the elected parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), while the west is under the control of the Tripoli-based rival Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations Parliament Egypt Oil Trump United States Libya All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

2 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

4 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

4 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

4 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.