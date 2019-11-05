US Troubled by Multiple Reports of China Abusing Uighur Activist Families - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States is troubled by reports the Chinese authorities are harassing and detaining family members of Uighur Muslim activists who have publicly complained of mistreatment, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States remains deeply troubled by multiple reports that the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has harassed, imprisoned or arbitrarily detained family members of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Xinjiang internment camps who have made their stories public," Pompeo said.

In some cases, the alleged abuses occurred shortly after the activists met with senior State Department officials, Pompeo said.

In addition, Pompeo expressed condolences to those who have suffered under what he called is a campaign of repression in China, and called on the Chinese government to stop the mistreatment of Uighurs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said there is lack of evidence for the claims put forth and a discrepancy with reality in the presented information.

According to the Chinese authorities, they established vocational education and training centers for people to learn the language and law, and gain some professional skills. They also help strengthen the resistance to extremism and terrorism.

In August 2018, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that large numbers of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in China were held in political re-education camps in Xinjiang without being charged or tried.