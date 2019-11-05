UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troubled By Multiple Reports Of China Abusing Uighur Activist Families - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

US Troubled by Multiple Reports of China Abusing Uighur Activist Families - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States is troubled by reports the Chinese authorities are harassing and detaining family members of Uighur Muslim activists who have publicly complained of mistreatment, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States remains deeply troubled by multiple reports that the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has harassed, imprisoned or arbitrarily detained family members of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Xinjiang internment camps who have made their stories public," Pompeo said.

In some cases, the alleged abuses occurred shortly after the activists met with senior State Department officials, Pompeo said.

In addition, Pompeo expressed condolences to those who have suffered under what he called is a campaign of repression in China, and called on the Chinese government to stop the mistreatment of Uighurs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said there is lack of evidence for the claims put forth and a discrepancy with reality in the presented information.

According to the Chinese authorities, they established vocational education and training centers for people to learn the language and law, and gain some professional skills. They also help strengthen the resistance to extremism and terrorism.

In August 2018, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that large numbers of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in China were held in political re-education camps in Xinjiang without being charged or tried.

Related Topics

United Nations Education China United States August 2018 Muslim Family Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

2 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.