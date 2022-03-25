US Troubled by Presence of Iranian IRGC Officers at Doha Defense Show - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States is troubled by the presence of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers at the Doha Defense Show and its maritime defense exhibit, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are deeply disappointed and troubled by the presence of Iranian military officials and reportedly Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers at the Doha Defense Show in Qatar," Price said in a statement.

The United States rejects Iran's presence at the show due to the fact it is perceived as the biggest threat to maritime stability in the Persian Gulf region, the statement said.

Transactions related to Iranian weapons are generally sanctionable under multiple US authorities, the statement added.

The question of whether to remove the IRGC's designation as a foreign terrorist organization by the US government are central to negotiations to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, according to media reports.