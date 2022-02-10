UrduPoint.com

US Truckers To Start Convoy Against Vaccine Mandates After March 4-5 Rally In California

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US truckers are planning to gather in California's Coachella Valley on March 4-5 to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and roll on from there in a nationwide convoy to Washington, the organizers of the so-called People's Convoy have said.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday it was aware that a trucker protest is planned for next month in the US capital. Media previously reported that a trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates is expected to start in California as early as mid-February and travel to Washington, DC, by at least mid-March.

"On March 4, 2022, truckers and all freedom loving Americans will begin arriving at Coachella Valley in Indio, California to participate in a rally being held the afternoon of March 4 and 5 to defeat the unconstitutional mandates," the organizers said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that "the convoy will roll out of California following the rally.

Protesters in the United States are following the example of Canada, where a wave of protests in mid-January, with thousands of truckers, farmers and other Canadians converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates after two years of restrictive measures. The protest has since gathered diverse citizen groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

