US Trucks Smuggle Tonnes of Syrian Wheat to Iraq - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Twelve US trucks laden with tonnes of wheat from silos in northern Syria were seen going to neighboring Iraq through an illegal border crossing, Syrian state media said Thursday.

The Sana news agency cited local sources who said that wheat had been stolen from the silos in Tal Alou in Al-Hasakah governorate.

This is the latest instance of what Syrian media say is an ongoing operation to move oil and grain out of the country, which has been devastated by a decade-long humanitarian crisis. Sana says trucks have been crossing into northern Iraq almost daily.