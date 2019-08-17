US Trump-Led Effort Remains Committed to Ceasefire in Afghanistan, More Talks - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The United States in an effort led by President Donald Trump is working on a path forward in Afghanistan and remains committed to a ceasefire and talks between the government and Taliban, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Earlier, Trump held a meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey with nearly all of his senior security advisers and cabinet officials regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

The White House said the meeting went well and negotiations are proceeding.

"Led by the President, we are working diligently on the path forward in Afghanistan. In continued close cooperation with the Government of Afghanistan, we remain committed to achieving a comprehensive peace agreement, including a reduction in violence and a ceasefire, ensuring that Afghan soil is never again used to threaten the United States or her allies, and bringing Afghans together to work towards peace," Pompeo said on Friday.