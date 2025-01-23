US' Trump Set To Address Day 3 Of Davos Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) US President Donald Trump will make his first significant speech to world political and business leaders on Thursday with his remote address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
According to the schedule, Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech and take part in a discussion at 1600GMT.
After returning to the White House this Monday for a second term, Trump continued to threaten import tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China.
Trump also criticized the EU's trade surplus with the US.
During his first term in 2017-2021, Trump was known for shaking up traditional alliances and protesting what he called "unfairness" towards the US in the international system.
The summit on Thursday will include sessions on issues such as the European and Indian economies, global inflation, climate change in the middle East, global risks, trade, and tariffs.
Argentina’s President Javier Milei will also join a discussion along with Borge Brende, the WEF’s president and CEO.
