US Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Wants to Brief House Intelligence Cmte. This Week - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) A US intelligence community whistleblower, who reported potential misconduct by President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, plans to speak with the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, the Committee's Chairman Adam Schiff said on Tuesday.

"We have been informed by the whistleblower's counsel that their client would like to speak to our Committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI [Director of National Intelligence] as to how to do so," Schiff said. "We're in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower's testimony as soon as this week."