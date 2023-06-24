(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The United States is trying to "amplify horror stories" around Russia's nuclear threat, raising the stakes and creating strategic risks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Thursday, US senators introduced a resolution to consider the use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine as an attack on the NATO alliance.

"Washington prefers to turn a blind eye on obvious things. It is an already typical situation that the US and its satellites use every opportunity to create and amplify horror stories about 'Russia's nuclear threat.

' This way, the US is deliberately trying to 'raise the stakes' and engage in creating strategic risks by involving its NATO allies in this dangerous activity. The consequences of such a reckless course of action would be extremely sad for Washington as well," Zakharova said in a statement released by the ministry.

The resolution is aimed at people who are not familiar with facts and realities, as the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that there is no need to use nuclear weapons in connection with the Ukrainian conflict, the diplomat added.