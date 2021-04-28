US Trying to Bring China to Negotiating Table on Arms Control - Under Secretary Nominee

The Biden administration is trying to bring China to the negotiating table regarding nuclear arms, but it also sees the importance of engaging Beijing bilaterally, Bonnie Jenkins, nominee for the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, said during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Biden administration is trying to bring China to the negotiating table regarding nuclear arms, but it also sees the importance of engaging Beijing bilaterally, Bonnie Jenkins, nominee for the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, said during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"China is an important country in terms of nuclear arms issues. They are a significant threat to us," Jenkins said. "Certainly we have to find a way to get them at the [negotiating] table. As you know, it has been a challenge to do that. We do think, and I think the administration thinks that a bilateral effort is a way to go because the there are certain security issues that I think that we want to look at specifically with China. So, we want to engage them."

Jenkins also said the Biden administration is discussing the next steps on engaging China bilaterally.

"They try to start discussion so we can prevent miscalculation, we can have more transparency and get a much better understanding of what's happening for everybody's security," she said.

On February 3, Russia and the United States exchanged diplomatic notes notifying the other of the completion of internal procedures required for extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). The treaty will be extended for a five-year term, ending on February 5, 2026, without any modifications.

While the previous Trump administration consistently pushed for China to join the arms control negotiations, Beijing has repeatedly said it is not interested in trilateral talks on the matter.

The United States' decision to revive the treaty, which was sealed by former President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, was hailed by Russia. Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said Moscow expects further talks with the United States on the issues of strategic stability.