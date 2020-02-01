US Trying to Confirm if Al-Qaeda Leader in Yemen Killed in Strike - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The US military is trying to determine if a recent strike killed the head of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP, terrorist group banned in Russia), CNN reported.

The strike targeted AQAP leader Qassim al-Rimi, who has led the group since a drone attack killed his predecessor Nasir al-Wuhayshi in 2015, the report said on Friday citing officials.

US officials have been monitoring social media and messaging apps in search of chatter regarding his death, the report added.

The US government through its Rewards for Justice program had offered up to $10 million for information on al-Rimi.