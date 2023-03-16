US Trying to 'Consolidate' Prisons in Syria Holding Islamic State Fighters - CENTCOM

The United States is trying to consolidate prisons holding fighters belonging to the Islamic State terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia), US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States is trying to consolidate prisons holding fighters belonging to the Islamic State terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia), US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday.

"What we are doing specifically about the detention facilities is we are trying to consolidate them now," Kurilla said.

"This body provided funding for us to build another prison which we think can consolidate the vast majority of the rest of the prisoners. We also train the guards that are on these detention facilities."

Kurilla noted that there are three categories of the terror group in Syria, the first being "ISIS at large."

"The second category is what you refer to as 'ISIS in detention.' There are over 10,000 Islamic State detainees spread across 26 different prisons in northeast Syria," Kurilla said.

The last category is the potential next generation of Islamic State, he added.