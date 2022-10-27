US Trying to Destabilize Situation on Territories Bordering Afghanistan - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States and its allies are now trying to destabilize the situation on territories bordering Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has told Sputnik.

"Now, the United States and its allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan and on the territories bordering it," Syromolotov said.

He added that this is a "demonstration of the not exactly unknown concept of 'controlled chaos' in action."