US Trying To Disrupt Second Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023

US Trying to Disrupt Second Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The United States and their allies are making attempts to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit by pressuring countries to make them cancel their participation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"The United States and its vassals are doing everything possible to achieve the international isolation of Russia. In particular, they are trying to disrupt the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for late July in St. Petersburg, to dissuade our African friends from participating in it," Lavrov told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

According to Lavrov, most African countries have no desire to "sacrifice their fundamental interests for the sake of Washington."

