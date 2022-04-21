US Trying to Figure Out Ways to Reduce Russian Oil Revenue Without Harming Allies - Yellen

The United States is trying to figure out a way to reduce Russia's revenue from sales of energy products while avoiding harming European and other countries around the world that are dependent on Russian energy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States is trying to figure out a way to reduce Russia's revenue from sales of energy products while avoiding harming European and other countries around the world that are dependent on Russian energy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"Proceeds from sales of oil and gas are an important source of income for Russia. It would be very useful to try to devise a way to reduce Russia's proceeds from those sales, and that really is the proper objective, I think, of a ban.

But if we could figure out a way to do that without harming the entire globe through higher energy prices, that would be ideal," Yellen said during a press conference.

When asked whether the United States expects its European allies to impose a total ban on the import of Russian energy products, Yellen said there are problems posed by how much more reliant Europe is on Russian energy products over US ones.

However, the European countries need to reduce their dependence on Russian energy products in the medium term, Yellen added.