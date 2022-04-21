UrduPoint.com

US Trying To Figure Out Ways To Reduce Russian Oil Revenue Without Harming Allies - Yellen

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 08:35 PM

US Trying to Figure Out Ways to Reduce Russian Oil Revenue Without Harming Allies - Yellen

The United States is trying to figure out a way to reduce Russia's revenue from sales of energy products while avoiding harming European and other countries around the world that are dependent on Russian energy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States is trying to figure out a way to reduce Russia's revenue from sales of energy products while avoiding harming European and other countries around the world that are dependent on Russian energy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"Proceeds from sales of oil and gas are an important source of income for Russia. It would be very useful to try to devise a way to reduce Russia's proceeds from those sales, and that really is the proper objective, I think, of a ban.

But if we could figure out a way to do that without harming the entire globe through higher energy prices, that would be ideal," Yellen said during a press conference.

When asked whether the United States expects its European allies to impose a total ban on the import of Russian energy products, Yellen said there are problems posed by how much more reliant Europe is on Russian energy products over US ones.

However, the European countries need to reduce their dependence on Russian energy products in the medium term, Yellen added.

Related Topics

World Import Russia Europe Oil United States Turkish Lira Gas From

Recent Stories

Hina Khar, UK HC discuss bilateral ties

Hina Khar, UK HC discuss bilateral ties

45 seconds ago
 Ahsan meets CM Sindh, pledges timely completion of ..

Ahsan meets CM Sindh, pledges timely completion of Sindh projects

46 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court bench excuses from hearing Marya ..

Lahore High Court bench excuses from hearing Maryam Nawaz's plea for return of p ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Conveys to Ukrainian Prime Minister US Conti ..

Biden Conveys to Ukrainian Prime Minister US Continued Commitment for Ukraine- W ..

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court allows Czech Republic model to fly a ..

Supreme Court allows Czech Republic model to fly abroad in drug smuggling case

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Every Taxpayer, Soldier Can Feel Proud ..

Biden Says Every Taxpayer, Soldier Can Feel Proud of US Efforts to Arm Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.