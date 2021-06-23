The United States is actively making attempts to get India, in addition to Australia and Japan, involved in a military alliance in the Asia-Pacific region, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Directorate (GRU), said on Wednesday

"The US is urgently creating an anti-Chinese coalition based on the so-called four-way security dialogue. In addition to Australia and Japan, particular importance is attached to getting India involved, which traditionally shapes its foreign policy independently," Kostyukov said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security