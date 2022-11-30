(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has been trying to get more information on the location and condition of convicted spy Paul Whelan, who is serving his prison sentence in Russia, but does not have any updates at present, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States has been trying to get more information on the location and condition of convicted spy Paul Whelan, who is serving his prison sentence in Russia, but does not have any updates at present, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We have been trying to get more information about Mr.

Whelan's condition and his whereabouts," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Regrettably, we do not have an update, specifically about where he is or what condition, he's in."

On Tuesday, the Whelan family said in a statement that Paul has been transferred to a prison hospital. The Whelans expressed concern that Paul did not call them last week, adding that the reason for Paul's transfer to the prison hospital is unknown.

A Moscow court sentenced Whelan in June 2020 to a 16-year prison term for engaging in espionage in Russia.