US Trying To Influence Moscow Duma Elections By Organizing Provocations - Russian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:57 PM

The United States and its allies are trying to influence the elections to the Moscow City Duma by organizing provocations, a senior Russian upper house lawmaker said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United States and its allies are trying to influence the elections to the Moscow City Duma by organizing provocations, a senior Russian upper house lawmaker said Thursday.

"We have already said that the United States and its allies would try to use the next elections to the Moscow City Duma to organize provocations and attempts to influence the election results.

Unfortunately, our assumptions that there could be provocations taking place with external support have been confirmed," Andrei Klimov, head of the Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty, said at a meeting of the commission's working group.

According to Klimov, the protests that took place in Moscow over the refusal to register a number of candidatures for the Moscow City Duma, "bear signs of external interference in Russia's sovereign affairs."

