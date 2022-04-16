UrduPoint.com

US Trying To Make Latin America Join Russia Sanctions Via Threats - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Trying to Make Latin America Join Russia Sanctions Via Threats - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The United States is trying to make Latin American nations join the anti-Russian sanctions via threats, ignoring the related risks to the region, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said that the US was expecting the Latin American nations to respect the sanctions against the Russian financial bodies and state-linked companies.

"The irritation is seen to be growing in the US Department of State over the independent position of the Latin American nations, which refuse to join the sanctions 'crusade' against Russia and have an own vision of the Ukrainian crisis.

The aim of such statements is clear: to intimidate its partners via secondary restrictions for non-compliance with the anti-Russian campaign," Antonov wrote on the embassy's Telegram page.

According to the ambassador, the US is not concerned over the clear damage of the anti-Russian sanctions for the development of the Latin American nations, their food security and social stability.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th April 2022

3 minutes ago
 Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

9 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

9 hours ago
 PML-N constitutes committee of political parties f ..

PML-N constitutes committee of political parties for new Cabinet: Rana Sanaullah ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.