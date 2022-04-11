UrduPoint.com

US Trying To Mitigate Impact Of Anti-Russian Sanctions On Kazakhstan - Foreign Ministry

Published April 11, 2022

The United States is trying to mitigate the impact of anti-Russian sanctions on the economy of Kazakhstan, First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic Akan Rakhmetullin said on Monday

"Indeed, the American side has an understanding that we have a very interdependent market, an interdependent economy, and the American side is doing its best to mitigate, minimize the impact of these sanctions on the Kazakh economy," he said after meeting with US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the US and the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

