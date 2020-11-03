UrduPoint.com
US Trying To Split Russia-China Cooperation Through Provocations - SVR Director Naryshkin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:20 AM

US Trying to Split Russia-China Cooperation Through Provocations - SVR Director Naryshkin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Representatives of the US authorities are trying to organize provocations to split Russia-China cooperation, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We register such things, register the way certain representatives of the American authorities, the State Department talk to their partners, what provocative theses they are using in order to create a split, discord in our cooperation," Naryshkin told Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

